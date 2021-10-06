South Central Railway invites applications for apprentice posts

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is seeking online applications from candidates for 4103 apprentice posts. The candidates can apply online on the SCR website www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in

The candidates can apply for these posts from October 14 to November 3, 2021.

Those candidates with a valid Aadhar card, a mobile number and email ID can apply for the posts of AC mechanic, carpenter, diesel mechanic, electrician, electronic mechanic, fitter, machinist, MMTM, MMW, painter and welder.

The candidates must be between 15 to 25 years of age at the time of applying. Relaxation in age can be given to the SC/ST candidates.

The candidates will be selected as per the merit list prepared by taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both Class 10 with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks and their ITI examination. There will be no written test for the selection.

Training will be arranged in accordance with the standard syllabus prescribed by the Central Apprenticeship Council.

The selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend during their apprenticeship.