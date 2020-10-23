South Central Railway: Special trains to Aurangabad to begin soon

Nihad AmaniPublished: 23rd October 2020 4:50 pm IST

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will be starting special trains to Aurangabad. Train No. 07049 Hyderabad – Aurangabad Daily Special Train will depart from Hyderabad at 22.45 hours and arrive in Aurangabad at 13.20 hours on the next day.

En route, these special trains will stop at Khairtabad, Begumpet, Sanathnagar, Hafizpet, Lingampalli, Ravalpalli Kalan, Vikarabad, Zahirabad, Bidar, Bhalki, Udgir, Kumthakhurd, Ambika Rohina, Nageshwadi Halt, Wadwal Nagnath, Karepur, Murti, Parli Vaijnath, Gangakher, Prabhani, Manwat Road, Selu, Partur, Ranjani, Jalna, Badnapur and Mukundwadi Halt stations.

In the return direction, Train No. 07050 Aurangabad – Hyderabad Daily Special Train will depart from Aurangabad at 16.25 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 06.30 hours on the next day.

READ:  Hyderabad floods: Locals battle floodwaters to recover bodies

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Makundwadi Halt, Badnapur, Jalna, Ranjani, Partur, Selu, Manwat Road, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli Vaijnath, Murti, Karepur, Wadwal Nagnath, Latur Road, Ambika Rohina, Kumthakhurd, Udgir, Bhalki, Bidar, Zahirabad, Vikarabad, Ravalpalli Kalan, Lingampalli, Hafizpet, Sanathnagar, Begumpet and Kahirtabad stations. These special trains will consist of sleeper class and general second class coaches.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Nihad AmaniPublished: 23rd October 2020 4:50 pm IST
Back to top button