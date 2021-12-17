South Central Railway to arrange special trains from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has arranged special trains to avoid the rush of passengers in December, especially on the occasion of Christmas.

Four new trains will be arranged from Hyderabad to Jaipur and eight trains from Hyderabad (starting in Lingampalli) to Kakinada town.

From December 26 to January 4, four special trains will run from Hyderabad to Jaipur. The train number 093737, will leave Jaipur at 3: 20 pm and arrive the next day at 1 pm in Hyderabad.

This train will run from Jaipur to Hyderabad on December 26 and January 2. The returning train, number 093738 will leave Hyderabad at 3.10 pm and reached Jaipur at 5.25 am the next day. The train from Hyderabad to Jaipur is scheduled for December 28 and January 4.

The trains will stop at 23 stations is, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Chittaurgarh, Nimach, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Bhopal, Itarsi, Khandwa, Malkapur, Akola, Washim, Hingoli, Basmat, Purna, Nanded, Mukhed, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medchal and Secundrabad stations. The returning train from Hyderabad to Jaipur will not stop at Nagda but the other stops will remain the same.

However, the railway central also arranged to operate eight special trains from Ligampalli to Kakinada. The train number 07275 from Kakinada to Lingampalli have been organised for December 22, 25,27 and 29. The train will leave at 8:10 pm and reach Lingampally at 8:15 am. The train will take 12 hours to reach from Kakinada to Lingampalli.

The returning train 07276 will run on 23,26,28, and 30 and take 12 hours to reach its destination.

The train will stop at 10 stops Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijaywada, Guntur, Piduguralla, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations.