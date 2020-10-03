South Central Railway zone arranges 2 more UPSC specials

Secunderabad, Oct 2 : The South Central Railway (SCR) zone will operate two more special trains in Andhra Pradesh between Kadapa and Anantapur and Kurnool and Anantapur to help civil services examination candidates appear for the exam.

“Train number 07245, Kadapa-Anantapur UPSC special, will depart Kadapa at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at Anantapur at 7:30 p.m. on the same day,” said a railway official.

The return train bearing the number 07246 will depart Anantapur at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and arrive at Kadapa at 10:30 p.m. on the same day. Enroute, the UPSC special will halt at Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Gooty and Kalluru stations.

The second train is between Kurnool and Anantapur.

“Train number 07243, Kurnool city-Anantapur UPSC special, will depart Kurnool at 4 p.m. on Saturday and arrive at Anantapur at 8 p.m. on the same day,” he said.

While returning, train number 07244 will depart Anantapur at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and arrive at Kurnool at 11:30 p.m. on the same day. Enroute, the train will halt at Dhone, Pendekallu, Guntakal, Gooty and Kalluru stations.

The civil services examination is scheduled on Sunday.

