South Central Railway zone introduces LHB coach parcel train

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 3:53 am IST
Secunderabad, Sep 16 : The South Central Railway zone (SCR) has powered its weekly parcel train between Kacheguda in Hyderabad and Guwahati in Assam with new Linke Hoffman Busch (LHB) parcel vans.

“For the first time in SCR, new LHB parcel vans with advanced features have been introduced in the time tabled weekly parcel train running between Kacheguda and Guwahati,” said an official.

The first such train chugged off from Kacheguda on Sunday.

LHB coaches are equipped with Head on Generation (HOG) technology, which have already been introduced in passenger trains.

“It has been decided to manufacture LHB vans with similar technology to facilitate transportation of parcels. LHB parcel vans have been designed and manufactured by Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala,” he said.

These coaches are certified to run at a speed of 130 km per hour.

