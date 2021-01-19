South Central Railway’s frontline staff receive Covid vaccine

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has jabbed the first shots of Coronavirus vaccine on its frontline staff at the central railway hospital in Lallaguda, Secunderabad on Monday.

“The first shots were given to healthcare staff like doctors, nurses and housekeeping staff,” said a railway zone official.

According to the railway zone officials, the frontline staff discharged yeoman service during the Coronavirus pandemic, putting their physical, mental and social wellbeing at stake.

“Due to their dedicated service, the healthcare staff of the zone are the first to be given Covid vaccination doses, as part of the nationwide Covid vaccine drive to the frontline healthcare personnel,” he said.

The zonal railway hospital received 593 doses of Coronavirus vaccine in coordination with the state and central governments.

“These vaccine shots will be given to all healthcare staff belonging to the health units (railway) of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chilkalguda, Kacheguda and Moula-Ali over a period of six days,” said the official.

The railway zone’s General Manager Gajanan Mallya was present at the hospital on Monday when the first shots were being jabbed and expressed happiness over the development.

After lauding the frontline staff, Mallya conducted an extensive inspection of the hospital, including interacting with patients about its services.