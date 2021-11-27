South coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema brace for heavy rains again

Amaravati: Even before south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema could completely recover from the devastation caused by last week’s heavy rains and floods, the region is bracing for another spell of heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on November 28 and 29.

According to the IMD bulletin, a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin Area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over Tamil Nadu coast and south coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels.

Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 26 and 27 and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on November 28 and 29.

Nellore and Chittoor districts, which were worst hit by last week’s heavy rains, are likely to receive heavy rainfall again. Some parts of these districts may receive up to 13 cm of rainfall.

Depression in Bay of Bengal from November 13 to November 20 triggered heavy to very heavy rains in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The heavy rains and floods battered Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur districts, leaving at least 40 people dead, while 25 people went missing. As many as 1,402 villages in 196 mandals and four towns were affected.

The cost of the crop damage and loss to infrastructure is estimated at over Rs 6,000 crore.