South Indian actress Amala Paul latest to get UAE golden visa

Abu Dhabi: South Indian actress and producer Amala Paul is the latest Indian personality to be honoured with a UAE golden visa.

The star was handed the visa by officials from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

Paul expressed her gratitude to Dubai government for awarding her the golden visa.

“They say go for gold, and for gold I went! Received UAE’s Golden visa today. Feeling absolutely fantastic…Thank you to everyone that made this happen,” Paul wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 28.

Paul has acted in several blockbusters including ‘Aadai’, a tale of a young woman who gets trapped in a room after an office party goes horribly wrong.

Paul is also a popular name in the Malayalam film industry. Her coming-of-age drama ‘Oru Indian Pranayakatha’, has immense repeat value.

Her Tamil blockbuster ‘Mynaa’ (2013), a doomed romance that saw her play the title role, won her several awards and she is often referred to as ‘Mynaa Amala Paul’, a testament to the enduring popularity of that film.

The UAE Golden Visa has been granted to a number of prominent Indian cinema stars. The list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Farha Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sunil Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonu Nigam, Sanjay Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, as well as Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi, John Abraham, Tushar Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, R Parthiban, Trishna Krishnan, K S Chithra, and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni.

UAE issued golden visas to 44k residents

Over 44,000 residents in Dubai have received the golden visa since the launch of the long-term residency scheme.

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

Eligibility to get UAE golden visa

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as smart students.

Managers, CEOs, and experts in research, engineering, health, education, business management, and technology are now eligible for the golden visa. Furthermore, the process for obtaining long-term residence has been simplified for highly trained and specialised residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, trailblazers, top students and graduates.