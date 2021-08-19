South India’s tallest skyscraper to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based company SAS Infra is going to construct South India’s tallest skyscraper in the Golden Mile Layout at Kokapet.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, it will be a 57-storied building. The height of the skyscraper, SAS Crown will be 228 meters.

Recently, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) issued permission for the construction of the building. Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority has also approved it.

Telangana Today quoted HMDA officials saying that permission has been granted after analyzing traffic assessments.

SAS Infra’s Ashish Bhattacharya said that the construction of the building has been started and it is expected to be completed in 2025. The building will have one apartment per floor.

After the completion of the construction, it will become the tallest skyscraper in South India. Currently, a 50-storied building in Bengaluru is the tallest skyscraper in South India.