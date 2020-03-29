South Korea reports 105 new cases of coronavirus

Seoul: South Korea reported 105 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, raising the country’s total to 9,538.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that fatalities increased by eight, to 152.

The outbreak in South Korea has been gradually slowing after it recorded hundreds of new infections each day and once became the second hardest-hit country in the world earlier this month.

There are still worries about continuing cases in the Seoul metropolitan area or those from returning from foreign countries.

The KCDC says 35 of the 105 new cases were reported in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province, where more than half of South Korea’s 51 million people live.

It says 5,033 of the total 9,538 cases have recovered and been released from quarantine.

Source: AP

