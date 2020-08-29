South Korea reports 323 new COVID-19 cases

Of the new cases, 124 were Seoul residents, 100 from Gyeonggi province, while 15 were imported.

Published: 29th August 2020
Seoul: South Korea reported 323 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the total to 19,400.

With this figure, the daily caseload stayed below 400 for two straight days, but has continued to grow in triple digits since August 14, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 16 days reached 4,630 due to a rise in infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Five more fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 321.

The total fatality rate stood at 1.65 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 1.90 million people.

