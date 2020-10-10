South Korea reports 72 new Covid-19 cases

Seoul, Oct 10 : South Korea on Saturday reported 72 new coronavirus, marking the third consecutive day that the number has remained below 100, raising the overall tally to 24,548, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Among the newly confirmed cases, there were 61 local infections and 11 imported, Yonhap News Agency quoted KDCA as saying.

It said that 23 cases were confirmed in Seoul, 24 in Gyeonggi province and eight in Incheon.

The public health agency reported two new Covid-19 fatalities, raising the overall death toll to 430, while 55 additional patients have been released from treatment.

