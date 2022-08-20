Southern Army Commander visits Hyderabad, Secunderabad military stations

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General JS Nain, PVSM, AVSM, SM, ADC, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command visited Hyderabad and Secunderabad Military station on August 19 and 20.

A new institute named ‘Matru Chaya’ (Asha Upchar) was inaugurated by Regional President AWWA (Army Wives Welfare Association), Southern Command Mrs Anita Nain at Artillery Centre.

Regional President AWWA, Southern Command Mrs Anita Nain inaugurating Matru Chaya (Asha Upchar) institute for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), dependents of personnel of Indian Army at Artillery Centre.

Matru Chaya is a residential/ day boarding facility with an aim to provide a safe, affordable, and comfortable ‘home-away-from-home’ for PwD (Persons with Disabilities) dependents of personnel of the Indian Army.

On August 20, the Army Commander visited Artillery Centre Hyderabad and was briefed on the training, operational readiness and administration. He also visited the Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad and the foundation stone for the new Post Graduation block at ACDS premises.

He visited various departments of the college and applauded the students, faculty and staff for their efforts.