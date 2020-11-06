Sovereign Gold Bonds issue price fixed at Rs 5,177/gm

New Delhi, Nov 6 : The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bonds has been fixed at Rs 5,177 per gram of gold, an official statement said on Friday.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 (Series VIII) will be opened for subscription during November 9-13, 2020.

“The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode,” said the Finance Ministry statement.

For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 5,127 per gram of gold.

