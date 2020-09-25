SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health gets extremely critical, on life support

Chennai: Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is in an ‘extremely critical’ condition, hospital said in an official statement on Thursday evening. The celebrated singer who is battling COVID-19 since last month has been put on maximal life support now.

S P Balasubrahmanyam health updates

In a statement released by the hospital, it was mentioned that the health condition of the popular singer worsened on Wednesday, September 23. The statement added that SP Balasubrahmanyam is extremely critical and needs close monitoring of his health.

“Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” read the official statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Balasubrahmanyam’s son took to Instagram and mentioned that his father was making steady progress towards getting better and though he continued to be on a ventilator, he was being given liquids orally. SP Charan wrote, “Dad continues the steady progress toward getting better. Ekmo/ ventilator, physiotherapy continue with oral intake of liquids. He’s been eager to leave the hospital as early as possible.”

Known fondly as SPB, S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms in early August. On August 13, he was moved to the intensive care unit as his oxygen saturation level dropped. He has been connected to life support since then.

S P Balasubrahmanyam underwent plasma therapy and physiotherapy at a later stage when his condition seemed to be improving.

The 74-year-old singer no longer has the coronavirus – he tested negative on September 8 – but he could not be taken off the ventilator because of the condition of his lungs, S P Charan said earlier this month.

We wish S P Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery!