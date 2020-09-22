SP Group holding in Tata Sons over Rs 2 lakh cr on MCap basis (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 22 : After the SP Group announced its intent to separate from the Tata Group, calculators will be out to establish a notional value of SP Group’s holding in Tata Sons.

SP Group is the largest minority shareholder in Tata Sons, owning 18.37 per cent stake. Purely on a market capitalisation (MCap) basis, SP Group’s stake would be worth a little more than Rs 2 lakh crore going by the March 2019 figures.

SP Group has talked about arriving at a fair and equitable solution reflecting the value of the underlying tangible and intangible assets.

The Tata Group is a global enterprise headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across 10 clusters. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six per cent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture. In 2018-19, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $113.0 billion (Rs 792,710 crore), as per the Tata Group.

These companies collectively employ over 720,000 people. Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors.

There are 28 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of over $160 billion (Rs 11.09 lakh crore) as on March 31, 2019, as per the group. The market cap as on March 31, 2018 was Rs 9.45 lakh crore.

Purely on a market cap basis, considering the value of these 28 companies, the SP Group’s stake is worth a little more than Rs 2 lakh crore going by the March 2019 figures. The lion’s share of the Tata Group market cap comes from TCS.

There may be some businesses which may not be listed and other assets which would be outside the purview of listed market cap. It may be added that Tata Group is India’s most valuable brand by a considerable lead, recording a modest 2 per cent brand value growth to $20 billion — the first time any Indian brand has surpassed this impressive brand value marker.

Tata Group is the only Indian brand to feature in the top 100 of the Brand Finance Global 500 2020, the ranking of the world’s 500 most valuable brands.

The largest shareholder in the Tata Group, SP Group said before the Supreme Court on Tuesday that a separation from the Tatas is necessary.

The SP Group told the top court that a separation from the Tata Group is necessary due to the potential impact this continuing litigation could have on the livelihoods and the economy.

It said that it was crucial that an early resolution is reached to arrive at a fair and equitable solution reflecting the value of the underlying tangible and intangible assets.

SP Group said that it is a matter of public record that several issues identified years earlier, continue to plague the group. Be it the operations of Tata Steel UK, where over the last three years alone the operational losses have increased by an additional 11,000 crores, or the Group’s aviation businesses. These actions, or lack thereof, have meant that the total debt in the major Tata group companies has increased by approximately Rs 1 lakh crore in the last three years.

Excluding TCS, the last quarters losses of all the listed group companies of approximately Rs 14,000 crore have caused great concern.

