SP leader Azam Khan says ‘inhuman’ treatment meted out to him

A+ A-

Sitapur: Jailed Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Saturday alleged that very inhuman treatment was meted out to him.

“Bahut amanviya bartav hua hai mere saath,’ Khan who was taken to Rampur court Saturday morning in connection with a court hearing from the Sitapur jail told newspersons from the police van.

Khan’s legislator wife Tanzeen Fatima and their son and disqualified MLA Abdullah Azam were also taken to Rampur amidst tight security in connection with a hearing in another case.

The three were shifted to Sitapur jail from Rampur on Thursday. A court had sent them to judicial custody till March 2 in a fake birth certificate case after they surrendered before it on Wednesday.

The case relates to two birth certificates for Abdullah Azam, who allegedly gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections in 2017.