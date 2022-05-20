SP leader Azam Khan to walk out of jail today

He will head to Rampur after his release

Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 20th May 2022 8:17 am IST
Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, Mohd Azam Khan will finally walk out from Sitapur jail on Friday morning where he has spent the past 27 months.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) President, Shivpal Singh Yadav left for Sitapur early on Friday morning to receive Azam Khan when the latter walks out of jail.

“A new sun is rising on the state’s horizon,” Yadav tweeted.

Azam Khan’s lawyer Zubair Ahmad said they had already submitted two bail bonds of Rs one lakh each and the SP leader was likely to be released anytime on Friday.

Sources, meanwhile, said Azam Khan will head to Rampur after his release.

“He does not want any fanfare outside the jail and will visit his home in Rampur,” said an aide of the SP MLA.

His wife Tanzeen Fatima thanks all “those who visited us and extended their support to us in our hour of crisis”.

Azam Khan was booked in a total of 89 cases related to book theft, buffalo theft, goat theft, land encroachment, land grabbing, forgery, fraud and power theft.

The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail on Thursday, giving the much-needed respite to the veteran leader.

His son Abdullah Azam tweeted that his father’s release would bring him “like a sun out of the jail and the morning rays would eliminate the darkness of tyranny”.

