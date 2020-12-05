SP spokesperson booked for derogatory comments against Adityanath

Mau: A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district for allegedly making derogatory comments against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Saturday.

Two days ago, the spokesperson, Rajiv Rai, had raised a question mark on the action being taken against criminals by the district administration and the police. He allegedly made some objectionable remarks against Adityanath Assistant Superintendent of Police Tribhuvan Tripathi said.

An FIR has been lodged against Rai at the Sarai Lakhansi police station following a complaint by the Karni Sena. Necessary action is being taken in this connection, the ASP said.

Source: PTI