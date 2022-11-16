Space regulator authorises India’s first private rocket launch on Nov 18

New Delhi: India’s space regulator on Wednesday authorised the launch of first private sector rocket Vikram-S, a suborbital vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace.

“The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) authorises maiden launch by a private Indian space start-up Skyroot Aerospace to fly Vikram-S suborbital vehicle on November 18, 2022 between 11 am and 12 pm from sounding rocket complex, Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO,” IN-SPACe, the space regulator, said.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh will be present at Sriharikota to witness the maiden launch of the privately-developed rocket. Singh said the launch of Vikram-S will be a major milestone in the journey of ISRO, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unlocked the space sector in India two years ago for private participation.