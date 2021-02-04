Space sector to create large-scale employment: Centre in RS

New Delhi, Feb 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for space technology will create opportunities for large-scale employment generation in the space sector, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told Parliament on Thursday.

Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister also said the vision for space technology is to unlock India’s potential in the space sector; to transform skill, capacity and creativity to make the country self-reliant and technologically advanced.

India as a global space technology powerhouse will play a major catalytic role in the advancement of socio-economic use of space assets, while guiding and promoting the private sector through enabling policy environment, Singh said.

“The vision will transform the approach in space sector from supply driven to demand driven model for optimum utilization of national resources while harnessing capacity and creative skills and focus shall be more on Research and Development, cutting-edge technology, newer frontiers in space, space exploration, human space flight with a view to attract and exploit the potential of the future generation.”

The vision, Minister said, will also provide enhanced benefits to the common man, through further development of technology-delivered public services in a faster, cheaper and efficient manner.

–IANS

rak/dpb