Spacewell Islamic Wall Art to conduct event for Arabic Calligraphers

Bengaluru: Spacewell Foundation, India is coming up with a unique event “Callithon” happening on the 18th of October 2020 on a virtual platform CollabDeen, to encourage the splendid art of Arabic Calligraphy.

Overwhelming response from participants

“Callithon” has seen an overwhelming response from participants all across the world and here we are extending a welcome to Calligraphers residing in the Middle East.

The participants shall be judged by a Jury consisting of renowned, experienced calligraphers.

Award

The winners shall be awarded with amazing prizes. Every artwork shall be displayed and made available for purchase through virtual expo and also on the website of “Callithon”.

Join us in this effort of re flourishing the exquisite art of Arabic Calligraphy.

For further details, contact : +91 8904031975 (Ikram Ahmed Khan) or log on to www.callithon.com

The last date for registration (click here for registration) is 15th September 2020