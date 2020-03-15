Spain: 2,000 new virus cases and 100 deaths within 24 hour

Members of the Catalan regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra patrol past Spanish architect Antonio Gaudi's "Casa Mila" building, commonly known as "La Pedrera", in Barcelona in Barcelona on March 15, 2020. - France and Spain are the latest European nations to severely curtail people's movements as countries across the Americas and Asia impose travel restrictions in a widening crisis over coronavirus, as the number of infections around the world passed 150,000, with nearly 6,000 deaths. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

Madrid: Spain on Sunday reported some 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than a hundred deaths over the last 24 hours, the latest spike in Europe’s second-most affected country after Italy.

The new figures raise Spain‘s number of COVID-19 infections to 7,753 — and its death toll to 288 — after the government imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

Source: Agence France-Presse



