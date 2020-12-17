Spain records highest daily Covid-19 cases spike in weeks

Madrid, Dec 17 : An additional 11,078 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Spain in the last 24 hours, marking the highest single-day spike since mid-November, according to the Health Ministry.

Wednesday’s figure has increased the overall infection tally to 1,782,566, the ninth highest in the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Ministry, this was the fourth consecutive day of infection spike.

Due to the worsening coronavirus data, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that there could be tighter restrictions in the holiday season.

“If we have to make the plan stricter, don’t have any doubts that the central government will ask regional governments to tighten measures,” he told a parliamentary session.

Currently, the Ministry recommends allowing people to travel to visit friends and family throughout the season, while relaxing the curfew and allowing up to 10 people to gather on festive days.

Yet, regional governments have the final say on what its residents will be allowed to do.

The country’s Covid-19 death toll has also increased to 48,596, according to the Ministry.

