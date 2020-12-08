Spain registers 17,681 new coronavirus cases

Madrid, Dec 8 : Spain’s Health Ministry registered 17,681 new coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 1,702,328.

The country’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 46,646 after 394 new fatalities were reported, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Monday.

Spain currently accounts for eighth highest number coronavirus cases and ninth highest death toll worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Source: IANS

