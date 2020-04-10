Spain sees lowest daily toll in 17 days, with 605 deaths

Badalona: Healthcare workers assist a COVID-19 patient at a library that was turned into an intensive care unit (ICU) at Germans Trias i Pujol hospital in Badalona, Barcelona province, Spain, Photo:PTI

Madrid: Spain recorded its lowest daily death toll from coronavirus in 17 days, with 605 people dying, the government said on Friday.

The update raised the overall number of fatalities to 15,843 in Spain, which has suffered one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the world, and where the total number of cases now stands at 157,022.

