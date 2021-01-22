Spain’s daily coronavirus cases hit all-time high

Madrid, Jan 22 : The Spanish Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed another 44,357 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The one-day spike pushed the cumulative coronavirus cases in Spain to 2,456,675. Meanwhile, a further 404 deaths brought the national death toll to 55,041, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incidence of coronavirus cases over the past 14 days climbed to 795 cases per 100,000 inhabitants — over triple the level of 250 which the Ministry of Health considers “extreme risk.”

In several Autonomous Communities, the incidence is even much higher: 1,467.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the southwestern community of Extremadura, and 1,286.9 and 1,166.1 in the southeastern communities of Murcia and Valencia, respectively.

