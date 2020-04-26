Spain’s daily virus death toll drops to 288, lowest in a month

Madrid: Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll dropped to 288 on Sunday, the lowest since March 20, as the country eased its lockdown to allow children outside for the first time in six weeks.

The health ministry said the figure dropped from 378 on Saturday and brought Spain’s total toll to 23,190, the third highest number of deaths after the United States and Italy.

Source: AFP

