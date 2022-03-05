Speak to Putin for humanitarian corridor for Indians, Tewari to govt

New Delhi: After a video of around 700 Indian students, stranded in Ukraine’s Sumy, pleading to the Indian government to rescue them surfaced, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a humanitarian corridor.

“Our children are hungry, they do not even have water,” he said.

In a video, the trapped Indian students have requested Prime Minister Modi to save their lives.

“PM Modi, please don’t let us die. Help us. Save our lives. We are in Sumy. Buses are stationed at Russian border which are far. In minus degree temperatures we can’t move without any transportation,” they said in the video, a copy of which is with IANS.

They also sent fresh videos to IANS narrating how the situations had turned worse during last two days.

The Centre on Friday said that more than 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine so far. However, as many as 300 citizens are still stranded in Kharkiv, 700 in Sumy, and 900 in Pesochin.

Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that 18 more flights have landed in last 24 hours, taking the total number of evacuation flights to 48 and number of evacuees to 10,348.