Special 'angavastram' awaits PM Modi in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 29 : A weaver from Varanasi has woven a special silk ‘angavastram’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit his constituency on Monday.

The ‘angavastram’ carries the Buddhist mantra “Buddham Sharanam Gachchami, Dhammam Sharanam Gachchami, Sangham Sharanam Gachchami” along with a leaf of the ‘Bodhivriksha’.

The weaver, Bachche Lal Maurya, said that he wants Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to gift the ‘angavastram’ to the Prime Minister during his visit to Varanasi on November 30.

Maurya said, “There are reports that Prime Minister Modi may go to Sarnath during his proposed visit to Varanasi, I started weaving the ‘angavastram’ with a Buddhist mantra and a leaf of ‘Bodhivriksha’ especially for him.”

Modi is likely to visit the holy site of Sarnath to watch the light and sound show which shows the transformation of prince Siddhartha into Lord Buddha, his first preaching and then chronicles his journey.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

