Special classes to be held for slow learners in Telangana govt schools

Hyderabad: Telangana education minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy announced that special classes by volunteers from school alumni, local youth and NGOs will be uptaken for students lagging in academics.

Speaking at a review meeting on the new initiative at Mandal Parishad Office in Maheshwaram constituency, the minister said, “The initiative has been launched in Maheshwaram constituency and it would be extended to the entire Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.”

During the programme, slow learners from class I to V students would be identified with the help of local public representatives.

Classes for them in local schools will be scheduled right away even when the summer vacations have not ended.

The initiative has been taken up for the slow learners so that they get into the pace of the current education load as most of the students faced backlogs owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online classes during the pandemic were missed by many, while others were deprived of the internet network facility and hence lost track of their flow.