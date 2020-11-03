Special court grants CBI, ED time till Dec 2 to complete probe in Aircel case

New Delhi: A special court in Delhi on Tuesday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) time till December 2 to complete the probe in the Aircel Maxis case involving former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram and others.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar of Rouse Avenue Court adjourned the matter for December 2 after the agencies sought time due to the pendency of Letters Rogatory (LRs) in several countries. Arguments on cognisance of chargesheet are pending before the court.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who virtually appeared for the agencies, submitted that since the investigation is still pending qua LRs issued to the different countries including the UK and Singapur, therefore, the matter may be adjourned for arguments on the point of cognisance.

Jain had earlier informed the court that the CBI has sent LRs to different countries and there are some developments in that regard. The agency had earlier submitted that it is working on a new lead. Both ED and CBI have filed the status report too in the court.

Source: ANI