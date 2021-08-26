Special court issues NBWs against three congress leaders

The court withdrew the non-bailable warrant against Balaram Nayak after he pleaded court to re-call it

26th August 2021
Hyderabad: A special court for MP/MLA cases on Thursday issued non-bailable warrant against Congress leaders Balaram Nayak, Podem Veeraiah and Donti Madhava Reddy.

They have been slapped with warrants by the special court for public representatives at Nampally criminal courts complex by special sessions judge Ch VRR Varaprasad after they failed to attend a hearing.

In 2018, a case was registered against Balram Nayak, that he had performed a programme in Hanamkonda without permission.

The court ordered the arrest of three Congress leaders and ordered police for their appearance in court. Balaram Nayak then appeared in court.

The court withdrew the non-bailable warrant against Balaram Nayak after he pleaded court to re-call it. The court adjourned the hearing to September 3.

