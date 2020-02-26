menu
26 Feb 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
Special CP inspect Jafrabad area in Delhi

Posted by Qayam Published: February 26, 2020, 1:40 pm IST
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) SN Shrivastava and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha inspected the violence-hit Jafrabad area here on Wednesday.

SN Shrivastava was appointed as Special CP of the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Shrivastava was serving as the DG (Training) in Central Reserve Police Force.

The death toll in the violence between pro and anti CAA protestors in the areas of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

Source: ANI
