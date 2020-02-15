Special drive: 3,221 cases booked against auto drivers

A+ A-

Hyderabad: To ensure the safety of schoolchildren, Hyderabad Traffic Police wing had started special drives across the city against the erring auto-rickshaws carrying overloaded schoolchildren.

These drives were conducted twice a day, from 7.30 am to 9.30 am in the morning and from 3 pm to 5 pm in the evening. Officials said special focus was on vehicles without fitness certificates and license apart from drunk driving and overloading among other violations.

During the two day special drive, Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 3,221 cases against auto-rickshaws for various violations. The highest number of cases, 180, was booked for overloading.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested parents not to send their children in vehicles carrying more than the permitted capacity. Transporting children in overloaded vehicle is a clear violation of traffic rules and endangers the lives of children. Officials also requested school

Traffic wing had also advised the school managements to check the validity of documents specially the driving license of the driver and fitness certificate of vehicles before hiring them.

Apart from that, verifying the antecedents of the driver needs to be done, they said. They requested citizens to inform traffic violations by school bus, vans and auto-rickshaws carrying school children to the Hyderabad Traffic Police through Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook, Twitter, Traffic Help Line (9010203626) and Traffic Live App to ensure safety and security of schoolchildren.