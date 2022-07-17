Special drive for COVID-19 booster shot

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 17th July 2022 11:32 am IST
Mumbai: A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during the launch of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against COVID-19, at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during the launch of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against COVID-19, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during the launch of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against COVID-19, at an urban health centre in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Guwahati: A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on the first day of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against Covid-19, in Guwahati, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: A medic administers booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman after the launch of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against COVID-19, in Hyderabad, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

