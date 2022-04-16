SCR announces special train from Secunderabad to Tirupati on April 18

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 16th April 2022 6:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: In order to tackle extra rush house during the holidays, a special train will be run from Secunderabad to Tirupati on April 18, the South Central Railway (SCR) announced in a press release.

Train No. 07588 Secunderabad-Tirupati will depart at 6.10 pm on April 18 and arrive at 7.10 am the next day.

The train will move forward via Begumpet, Lingampalli, Shankarpalli, Vikarabad, Chittapur, Raichur, Mantralayam Rd, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet, Koduru and Renigunta stations. The train will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class Coaches, said the release.

