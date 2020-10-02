Special train for UPSC candidates from Hubballi to B’luru

Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 2 : The South Western Railway (SWR) would operate a special train from Hubballi, in northwest Karnataka, to Bengaluru on Saturday to enable candidates appearing for the UPSC civil services exams on Sunday reach the state capital, an official said on Friday.

“The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examination special express (train #07391) will depart from Hubballi at 5 p.m. on Saturday and arrive at Yesvantpur in Bengaluru at 6.45 a.m. on Sunday,” said the zonal railway official in a statement here.

On return journey, the special train (#07392) will depart from Yesvantpur at 8 p.m. on Sunday and arrive in Hubballi at 8.45 a.m. on Monday.

“The train will have 17 coaches, including one AC 3-tier, 10 second class sleeper, four general coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans,” added the official.

The special train is being run due to cancellation of regular services by the railways across the country since March 25 to contain the coronavirus spread and Covid-induced lockdown restrictions.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.