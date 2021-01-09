Special trains to meet Sankranti festival rush

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during Sankranti festival, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains from Secunderabad to Kakinada Town and from Hyderabad to Narsapur

Train No. 07454 Secunderabad – Kakinada Town Sankranti Special train will depart Secunderabad at 19.25 hrs o­n January 12 and arrive Kakinada Town at 06.50 hrs o­n the next day.

Enroute, this special train will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Rayanpadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Anaparti and Samalkot stations. This special train consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Seating Coaches.

Train No. 07455 Hyderabad – Narsapur Sankranti Special Train will depart Hyderabad at 20.00 hrs arrive/depart Secunderabad at 20.25/20.30 hrs o­n January 12 and arrive Narsapur at 06.05 hrs o­n the next day.

Enroute, this special train will also stop at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram and Palakollu stations. This special train consists of AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Seating Coaches