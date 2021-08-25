Special vaccination drive: CS Somesh Kumar visits centre at Uppuguda

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar visited a vaccination centre at Pariwar Township at Uppuguda, in the city. Kumar appealed to the people to utilize the GHMC’s ongoing social vaccination drive to get themselves vaccinated.

He also requested public representatives to motivate people to get vaccinated to make Hyderabad a hundred percent vaccinated city. Upon enquiring about about the pace of vaccination in the area, he was informed by the officials that door-to-door survey is completed and eligible persons who are yet to receive first dose have been identified for being covered in today’s vaccination camp in the colony.

Local representatives assured the chief secretary that 100 percent vaccination will be done in this area by the end of this month. GHMC and health department have taken up a special mop up drive to ensure that 100% of the eligible people are provided with their first dose of vaccination.

A colony wise approach has been adopted wherein door to door survey and vaccination camps at colony level are being organised.

So far 585 colonies in GHMC area have been declared as 100% vaccinated, with a cumulative number of 47,104 persons vaccinated with first dose and 7,304 persons vaccinated with second dose. A total of 4,182 personnel are deployed from GHMC and 1,639 from Health department. 594 vehicles have been pressed into service for mobile vaccination at colony level.