Special wing to protect water bodies in Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: In a review meeting with the GHMC officials, Telangana IT Industry and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday stated that a special wing will be established for protection and conservation of water bodies in GHMC limits.

The minister said that the government is coming up with an action plan on water bodies and nalas in GHMC limits along with areas inside Outer Ring Road (ORR).

He stated that a special wing is being set up which will be headed by one of the chief engineers from the Irrigation Department and a special commissioner from GHMC. This wing will especially protect the water bodies from encroachments and also take up conservation activities.

The minister further said that all the lakes and nalas in Hyderabad city will be fixed at a war footing, adding, “Tougher laws will be incorporated on encroachments of lakes and nalas in the new GHMC Act.”

He also instructed the officials to take up a detailed study on all the lakes and nalas in GHMC limits, keeping in mind the damage caused by the recent floods in Hyderabad and neighbouring municipalities.