Specially-abled people can become self-sufficient and inspire others : Kerala Guv

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday said providing education and training to the specially-abled is a necessity.

“The society should provide the necessary facilities for the specially abled. With education provided to them, they will be self sufficient and also prove to be a source of inspiration to so many other people,” said Khan.

Khan said this while inaugurating the three-day International Conference on Comprehensive Education for Children with Special Needs, organized by Different Art Centre and Adelphi University, New York.

Acclaimed magician Gopinath Muthukadu is the live wire of this event now devotes his full time and energy to bring children with special needs into the mainstream of the society .

“Every being is potentially divine. The specially-abled should be enabled to live with dignity. There is an element of God in all living beings, including man. The aptitudes of the specially-abled should be recognized and they should be deployed accordingly. Our Prime Minister describes the specially abled as Divyangjan. That is our culture,” said Khan.