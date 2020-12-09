Speculation rife after RLSP chief meets Nitish

Patna, Dec 10 : Speculation mounted over the possibility of a new political equation in Bihar as Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha held a secret meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

According to sources, the meeting was held on December 2.

Experts believe that Kushwaha may add to Nitish’s political heft.

At present, BJP has 74 seats and has the upper hand despite Nitish Kumar being the CM. On the other hand, JD-U is politically weak in the current NDA government as it has just 43 seats.

Sources said that Nitish might be establishing a close proximity with his old partners to strengthen his position in Bihar. It is a similar situation where LJP was against JDU and favouring BJP during Assembly elections.

Kushwaha, however, said that meeting with CM is not a “crime”. He has old friendship with him.

“Nitish Kumar is like my elder brother.”

On the other hand, the RLSP chief criticised Narendra Modi government for not rolling back three farm laws leading to massive agitation across the country.

“The three laws pertains to agriculture sector, will destroy small farmers and benefit corporates. It has huge consequences in later states. Hence, we lended support to the farmers’ Bharat Band call,” Kushwaha said.

“There is a possibility of new political equation in Bihar after both the leaders met on December 2. Upendra Kushwaha and CM Nitish Kumar have worked together in the past and if NDA government will work on the line of social justice and welfare of the people of Bihar, we will go with it,” Bhola Sharma, official spokesperson of RLSP said.

