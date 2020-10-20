Speed boats from AP arrive in Hyderabad for rescue operations

SM BilalPublished: 20th October 2020 2:10 pm IST

Hyderabad: Amid forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad the authorities are maintaining high alert and geared up to meet any exigency. To aid rescue and relief measures 15 speed boats from neighbouring AP have arrived in Hyderabad.

In wake of inclement weather in Hyderabad, the authorities have sought help from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and on Tuesday morning 15 speed boats have arrived in city.

According to the sources, speed boats will be used in case of emergency in the flood affected areas across GHMC and ensuring the quick rescue operations.

