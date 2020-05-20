Speed up national highways works : CS

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Government of Telangana today instructed the officials to expedite pre construction activities related to National High Ways in the State.

Somesh Kumar held a high level Committee meeting at BRKR Bhavan here. He discussed the issues pertaining to shifting of utilities, land acquisition and Forest Clearances.

Somesh Kumar directed the officials to prepare district wise pending issues to follow up with the District Collectors. He asked the officials to ensure completion of the work in a time bound and coordinated manner.

The Committee discussed the pending issues related to departments like Forest, Metro Water Works, GHMC, Transco, Mission Bhagiratha departments for the construction of National Highway Projects.

Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary, T R&B, Shobha, IFS., PCCF, Ganapathi Reddy, ENC, R&B, Ravi Prakash, RO, Krishna Prasad, NHAI and other officials attended the meeting

