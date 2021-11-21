Speed-up retribution to criminals: Cyberabad CP

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra told the police personnel to speed up measures for fast retribution to the criminals.

Stephen Ravindra held a meeting today at the commissionerate of court duty constables and the court liaison staff and told them to ensure measures for quick retribution to criminals.

The police commissioner also told the police personnel to pay special attention to serious crimes in addition to NDPS and SC/ST cases. “Prepare watertight cases against the criminals to ensure their punishment,” he said.

Ravindra expressed satisfaction over the release of warrants. He interacted directly with police personnel and heard about the problems faced by them. He assured them of additional DA and petrol allowance to them.

The police commissioner also distributed awards among the police personnel for their exemplary performance.