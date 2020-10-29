Speed up work on national highways in Himachal: CM

Shimla, Oct 29 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to speed up the four-laning of the Kalka-Shimla and Kiratpur-Manali highways.

He directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to ensure pothole-free highways in the state to facilitate travellers.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting with senior officials of both the PWD and the NHAI here.

Thakur said all four laning projects should be completed within a set time frame to avoid cost escalation. He said the Parwanoo-Solan four-laning project must be completed by March 31 next year, while the Kiratpur-Nerchowk road should be completed by May 31 and Takoli-Kullu by September 31.

He said a target should also be fixed to complete the Solan-Kaithalighat stretch of the Kalka-Shimla four-lane project by the end of next year.

The Chief Minister said the national highway from Shimla to Ghaghas in Bilaspur district must be made pothole free by November 15. He issued directions to take up patchwork from Nerchowk to Kullu at the earliest keeping in view the winter season.

Source: IANS

