Speed up works at TIDCO houses: Andhra CM to officials

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday asked officials to speed up the construction works of TIDCO (Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation) houses by the stipulated time.

Chairing a review meeting on Monday the officials assured the chief minister that the works of TIDCO houses have been progressing rapidly and will be delivered by the deadline. They informed the CM that over Rs 4,500 crore was spent in the last three years.

The Andhra Pradesh state government has promised to distribute 90,000 TIDCO houses to beneficiaries by 2023. As many as 15,60,227 houses have been constructed under the first phase of the housing scheme.

For other works such as the construction of roads, the officials said that the government has spent Rs 1,826.22 crore for developing 4,396.65 km of 16,762 roads. Around 55.5.% of the work has been completed.

In the meeting repair works on pothole-ridden roads were being carried out and will be completed by July 15.

Jagan directed his officials to prioritise sanitation management in major towns and municipalities. He also asked his officials to ensure the beautification of irrigation canals in Vijayawada goes smoothly and to ensure that the canals are not polluted.

He also asked his officials to ensure the roads from Gannavaram to Vijayawada and Bhogapuram to Visakhapatnam should be beautified on a priority basis.

Jagan asked his officials to pay special attention to Krishna and Godavari rivers. He said they should make sure that the rivers are not polluted.