Speeding Ferrari knocks down, kills watchman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 11 : A speeding Ferrari sports car knocked down and killed a 50-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad’s upscale Madhapur area on Sunday afternoon, police said.

“The driver’s name is Naveen Kumar. He was driving the Ferrari in a rash and negligent manner at speeds of 90 to 100 km per hour,” a local police official told IANS.

Kumar, 29, was zooming towards Ayappa Society in Madhapur but failed to control the vehicle and rammed Paleti Yesu, 50, walking on the footpath, near the Ratnadeep supermarket.

Yesu, who hails from Chebrolu village in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, was working as a watchman in the city.

Kumar is the driver of the car which is registered in the name of a person associated with a reputed Hyderabad-based firm. Police said Kumar, who has a driving experience of eight years, was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“Kumar is in police custody and will be produced in the court on Monday,” said the official.

Meanwhile, police shifted the red Ferrari to Madhapur police station.

Hyderabad is not new to drivers crashing their owners’ luxury cars.

Some years ago, a driver crashed a Bentley he was driving at a speed of 140 km on the outer ring road off Gachibowli, a route which leads to the International airport.

