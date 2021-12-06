Speeding Porsche mows down two men in Hyderabad

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 6th December 2021 1:29 pm IST
Speeding Porsche mows down two men in Hyderabad
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed after a speeding car ran over them in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

The accident occurred on road number two in posh Banjara Hills around 2 a.m. Two men who were crossing the road were hit by a Porsche, which was allegedly being driven at a very high speed.

The deceased were identified as Ayodhya Rai and Tebendra Kumar Das, both employees of a private hospital. They were returning home when they were hit by a car. Such was the speed of the car that both men were flung into the air and died on the spot.

MS Education Academy

The car sped away after the accident. The youth, who was driving the vehicle, parked it in an apartment in Jubilee Hills. He later surrendered before the police and was identified as Rohit Goud, a realtor.

He was accompanied by his friend Suman, seated next to him. The police sent the duo for alcohol test to ascertain if they were in inebriated condition at the time of the accident.

The police shifted the bodies of the deceased to government-run Osmania General hospital for autopsy. Banjara Hills police have registered a case and taken the matter for investigation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button